CSU basketball schedule coming back together

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State’s basketball schedule is slowly coming back together.
The Rams will host New Mexico on March 3 (makeup from Feb. 9) and play at Nevada on March 5 (makeup from Feb. 20).
The Colorado State basketball team had eight previous games canceled or postponed this season — five straight lost in a span of less than two weeks — due to COVID issues with their opponents (New Mexico, Northern Colorado and now Nevada).
Colorado State is currently 14-4 overall, 11-3 in the Mountain West Conference (third place).
They are scheduled to host Air Force on Feb. 27 and March 1.