CSU basketball schedule coming back together

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Mexico head coach Paul Weir speaks with Colorado State head coach Niko Medved after the NCAA college basketball game between the teams was cancelled due to COVID-19 just before tipoff at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (B ethany Baker/Fort Collins Coloradoan via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State’s basketball schedule is slowly coming back together.

The Rams will host New Mexico on March 3 (makeup from Feb. 9) and play at Nevada on March 5 (makeup from Feb. 20).

The Colorado State basketball team had eight previous games canceled or postponed this season — five straight lost in a span of less than two weeks — due to COVID issues with their opponents (New Mexico, Northern Colorado and now Nevada).

Colorado State is currently 14-4 overall, 11-3 in the Mountain West Conference (third place).

They are scheduled to host Air Force on Feb. 27 and March 1.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories