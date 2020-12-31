CSU alumni, Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon first woman to head NBA game

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon breaks from a huddle during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to the Lakers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KDVR) — The San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon made history when she took over as head coach following Gregg Popovich’s ejection from the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Hammon is the first woman to lead an NBA team during a regular-season game. She has been with the organization for 13 years, and is in her seventh year with the Spurs’ coaching staff.

“Obviously, it’s a big deal,” Hammon said after the game. “It’s a substantial moment. I’ve been a part of this organization, I got traded here in 2007, so I’ve been in San Antonio and part of the Spurs and sports organization with the Stars and everything for 13 years. So I have a lot of time invested, and they have a lot of time invested in me, in building me and getting me better.”

Hammon played college hoops at Colorado State University and is the most decorated CSU women’s basketball player in school history. In her professional career, she was a six-time All-Star in the WNBA with the New York Liberty and San Antonio Silver Stars.

It’s not like Hammon came out of nowhere to coach. She was hired as an assistant coach by the Spurs in 2014 and the team respects her as a former professional player.

Coach Popovich had no problem handing her the reign as he exited the court. “He officially pointed at me. That was it. … That was it,” Hammon said. “Said, ‘You got ’em,’ and that was it. Very Pop-like.”