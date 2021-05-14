Coors Field capacity to increase to 35,000 fans

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will welcome back up to 35,000 fans in June, marking yet another big milestone as the state inches toward life beyond the pandemic.

Starting June 1, Coors Field capacity will increase to 70%, the Colorado Rockies officially announced Friday. They alerted season-ticket holders of the news earlier this week.

“This announcement is a great way to kick off the summer and welcome even more fans back to LoDo and Coors Field,” said Greg Feasel, Rockies president. “We want to again thank the City and County of Denver, their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to get to this point, as we continue to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our fans.”

Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment approved the team’s variance request for more fans. The new rules allow for about 13,600 more people in the stadium than at present, with capacity limited to 42.6%.

The current variance for Coors Field will remain in place through May 16, which mandates wearing a mask inside the stadium.

Colorado officials on Friday announced that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks indoors in most settings, excluding indoor events with 500 or more people. But officials said they expect to lift that restriction by June 1.

Colorado Rockies home game tickets for June 1-20 go on sale May 17.