Continuing the tradition: Julian Hammond III follows family footsteps, heads to CU next year

DENVER (KDVR) — The easiest way to put it is that the game of basketball is in Julian Hammond’s blood.

“I grew up around basketball so much with my mom, my dad, my grandpa, so being around basketball growing up was what I wanted to play in college,” said Julian Hammond III, Cherry Creek senior.

He is actually the third Julian Hammond in his family to pursue basketball as a long-time career.

“Starting with my grandpa, he played for the Denver Rockets and then my dad played at Loyola-Marymount and Cal Poly as well as overseas in Australia,” said Hammond. “Just seeing what they did, I feel like I could do the same.”

So, when the University of Colorado came knocking at his door, it was no brainer for Julian to go and play college hoops for Tad Boyle and the Buffs.

“Being a kid from Colorado that is not known for basketball really, that was a place I wanted to go and stay close to come,” said Hammond.

Julian had other interest from college coaches in the area, but Colorado was always the one.

“I will give Coach Boyle credit for recruiting in state as much as he does,” said Kent Dertinger, Cherry Creek head boy’s basketball coach. “I know that is what Julian was hoping for and was very excited when that offer came across.”

Before Julian goes to Boulder, he has a special feat on the horizon. It’s the possibility of going undefeated in his senior year of football as well as basketball.

“It would mean a lot just knowing I grew up with these kids, and it would be even better going on not losing a game my senior year at all,” said Hammond. “There’s not a whole lot of people who have done that or had the chance to do that.”

Cherry Creek wrapped up the regular season 14-0. Julian Hammond III had 39 in the finale against Eaglecrest. The post season for basketball starts on Tuesday, March 9.