Compher’s hat trick lifts Avs over Kings 6-0 to remain in Presidents’ Trophy race

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) is congratulated by teammates Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Alex Newhook (18) after scoring a hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May, 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher scored three goals for his first career hat trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The victory kept Colorado in the hunt for the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the postseason.

The Avalanche clinched home ice for the first round and could finish first overall in the NHL by beating Los Angeles again Thursday night. A win would give Colorado 82 points, tied with West Division rival Vegas, but the Avalanche hold the tiebreaker of regulation wins.

Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for his seventh shutout of the season. Gabriel Landeskog, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Joonas Donskoi also scored.