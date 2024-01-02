DENVER (KDVR) — It’s said 10,000 hours of any activity could make you an expert. At just 15 years old, Hunter Maytin from Aspen has likely logged way more than 10,000 hours on his skis.

“I’ve been skiing basically ever since I could walk,” Maytin said. “I really like the adrenaline it gives you, it’s really fun.”

Fun is one way to describe his interest in the sport. He’s now competing at a global level, flying out to South Korea to represent the United States in the fourth Youth Olympic Games in January.

Hunter’s work started well before then.

“Over the summer, it’s a lot of trampoline, working out in the gym,” Maytin said.

The trampoline is for practicing his turns and flips. Come winter, he’s hitting the slopes to put these amazing, at times breathtaking moves to work.

“It’s honestly more fun than it is scary because there’s not many people that ski halfpipe. Everybody that skis halfpipe are friends,” Maytin said.

That community has got him friends all around the world and he’s already brought home medals in several competitions.

“I have one first place in the USA-SA Nationals,” Maytin said.

The Olympic games are one dream for Hunter, but he says competing in games he’s watched since he was younger is top prize.

“Watching the X Games every year, that’s my dream goal, just to make it to the X Games one year,” Maytin said.

Skiing has taken Hunter higher than he ever imagined, but it’s all about perspective for this young Olympian.

“I like to say if you fall you’re doing something cool,” Maytin said.

The Youth Olympic Games begin in Gangwon, South Korea on Jan. 19 and run through Feb. 1.