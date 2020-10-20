Colorado State University vs New Mexico football game canceled

The Mountain West Football Conference has canceled the season opener for Colorado State University and the University of New Mexico.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the MWC says “Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County (NM) and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University.”

The conference says there will be no plans to reschedule the game. CSU is scheduled to play at Fresno State on Oct. 31.

