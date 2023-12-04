FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State University’s men’s basketball team is off and rolling.

The Rams (8-0) are now ranked 12th in the Coaches Poll and 13th in the AP Top 25 poll, their highest in school history.

The jump in the rankings, from 20th in AP and 21st in Coaches Poll, follows impressive victories against the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Washington.

The previous high ranking was in 1954, as the Rams registered in at 18th in the AP Poll.

Guard Isaiah Stevens also picked up his second straight Mountain West Player of the Week Award.

CSU hosts a pair of home games this week, first on Wednesday against University of Denver at 7 p.m. and Saturday against Saint Mary’s at 4:30 pm.