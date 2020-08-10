Colorado State reports 9 new COVID-19 cases among student-athletes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University confirmed Monday that it has nine new cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes.

According to CSU, the new positives came from a round of testing that included 150 people on Aug. 3.

Of the nine new positives, eight were football players. CSU paused all football-related activities on Aug. 7 after allegations of racism and verbal abuse within the system surfaced.

So far the school reports that 420 total COVID-19 tests have been conducted among student-athletes. There have been 25 total positives, 19 of which were football players.