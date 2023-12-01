DENVER (KDVR) — They say everything is bigger in Texas, so it’s appropriate that the Denver Broncos will face off against the Houston Texans this weekend in a crucial game for playoff implications.
Also this week, the Denver Nuggets saw the return of Jamal Murray, and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was crowned NHL second star of November.
Let’s take a look at what the guests on “Colorado Sports Night” had to say about this week’s hot topics.
Big Get
Cecil Lammey from DenverSports.com said the Broncos control their own playoff destiny after beating the Cleveland Browns for their fifth straight victory.
It’s been a dry playoff drought for the Broncos, so what will it take for Denver to drink up? We asked that question to Ryan Edwards from KOA Colorado, who believes it will take 10 wins.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson turned 35 on Wednesday, and he’s playing good football. But can Wilson keep this up? We chatted with Brandon Krisztal from KOA Colorado, who said “he wouldn’t bet against him.”
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray returned to the court this week after a hamstring injury. The key going forward is keeping the star healthy. Vinny Benedetto from the Denver Gazette said: “The most important thing about this season is getting the team playing well at the right time.”
The Broncos defense has made a complete turnaround during this winning streak. We chatted with Ryan McFadden from the Denver Post about the adjustments Vance Joseph has made.
What’s on Tap
Saturday
- Central Washington at Colorado School of Mines, 12 p.m.
- Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m.
- Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 11 p.m.
