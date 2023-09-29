DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a new week in Colorado sports — and it has to be better than last weekend, right?

The Buffs and Broncos look to bounce back from horrible showings, Colorado State is looking to make it two games in a row, and the Rockies conclude their season on the wrong side of history.

Let’s take a look at what the guests on “Colorado Sports Night” had to say on this week’s hot topics.

BIG GET

So where is the panic meter for the Broncos after a miserable showing in Miami?

Darren McKee (aka DMac) said it happens in other sports all the time, so don’t worry too much about the point differential: “It just wasn’t their day.”

It’s on to the Chicago Bears for the Broncos, and winning fixes everything.

Ryan Edwards from KOA Colorado said if you really want to move on from Miami, get a complete team victory in Chicago: offense, defense and special teams: “That can gain some momentum.”

Sean Payton called it a “perfect storm” in Miami. So what can the Broncos do to prevent another really poor performance?

James Palmer from NFL Network said Denver needs to be more fundamentally sound and create pressure on the quarterback from the front four defensively.

It’s another big weekend in Boulder for the Buffs. Can they protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders better than last weekend?

Nikki Edwards from CU Sports Nation thinks they can, and that would be a huge key to the game Saturday against USC.

WHAT’S ON TAP

Colorado Rockies end their season hosting the Minnesota Twins on Saturday (6:10 p.m.), and Sunday (1:10 p.m.)

Colorado Buffaloes host USC, Saturday at 10 p.m.

Colorado School of Mines hosts Chadron State, Saturday at 12 p.m

University of Northern Colorado at Weber State, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Colorado State hosts Utah Tech, Saturday at 5 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, Sunday at 11 a.m.

STAY SOCIAL!

