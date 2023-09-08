DENVER (KDVR) — You’ve made it, football fans! College football kicked off with a bang last weekend, and now it’s the NFL’s turn.

Will Coach Prime and the Buffaloes keep the momentum going against Nebraska? And will Sean Payton help lead the Broncos out of their seven-season playoff drought?

This and much, much more is covered this week on “Colorado Sports Night,” Denver’s only nightly sports show.

BIG GETS

Sean Drotar, from Mile High Sports, said Raiders Week is important but agrees with Payton that the AFC West Division Games are all important.

It's Raiders Week. Just don't make a big deal about it to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.



Our Big Get @sdrotar says this comment is about resetting the culture and not one specific game… even if it's a big game.



That and a lot more tonight at 11:00 P.M. @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4WAM9w4VXH — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) September 5, 2023

Will Petersen, from DenverSports.com, noted that Coach Prime “walked the walk” in his debut with Colorado. Now it’s Payton’s turn with the Broncos after an eventful offseason.

Coaching is crucial and Coach Prime showed the world he could walk the walk. Now it's Sean Payton's turn.



Our Big Get @PetersenWill says it's now game week after an eventful offseason for Sean Payton.



That and much more as Colorado Sports Night kicks off at 11 @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/SqAa9KS2x4 — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) September 6, 2023

Parker Gabriel, from the Denver Post, believes that Russell Wilson is much more comfortable starting this season compared to last with the Broncos.

It's a new season for #BroncosCountry Russell Wilson and certainly there is more comfort for him entering '23 compared to '22.



That's what our Big Get @ParkerJGabriel believes could help the Broncos QB this season and Week 1.



That and more tonight at 11 P.M. @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/QtCoWvsbwS — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) September 7, 2023

Brandon Krisztal, from KOA Colorado, said the key to the offense is moving the ball methodically down the field. He believes Payton’s offense will do just that.

Broncos look to break their losing streak against the Raiders Sunday.



The key to the offense, moving the ball methodically down the field and our Big Get @BKDenverSports believes Sean Payton's offense will do just that.



Your football weekend continues at 11 P.M. @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/b8X6z9QJS8 — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) September 8, 2023

Nikki Edwards, from Rivals and CU Sports Nation, said that despite Nebraska wanting to run the ball, the Buffs will counter and prevail by getting an early lead offensively.

https://x.com/cosportsnight/status/1700328922003788262?s=46&t=aS5NZ5-GC2nC5RlP5440ag

WHAT’S ON TAP

Rockies vs. Cubs: Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 8:15 p.m., Sunday 1:10 p.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, Saturday 10 a.m.

Mines at Angelo State, Saturday 5 p.m.

Air Force at Sam Houston, Saturday 6 p.m.

Broncos vs. Raiders, Sunday 2:25 p.m.

STAY SOCIAL!

Watch “Colorado Sports Night” every Monday-Friday at 11 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 and can follow the show @COSportsNight.