DENVER (KDVR) — You’ve made it, football fans! College football kicked off with a bang last weekend, and now it’s the NFL’s turn.
Will Coach Prime and the Buffaloes keep the momentum going against Nebraska? And will Sean Payton help lead the Broncos out of their seven-season playoff drought?
This and much, much more is covered this week on “Colorado Sports Night,” Denver’s only nightly sports show.
BIG GETS
Sean Drotar, from Mile High Sports, said Raiders Week is important but agrees with Payton that the AFC West Division Games are all important.
Will Petersen, from DenverSports.com, noted that Coach Prime “walked the walk” in his debut with Colorado. Now it’s Payton’s turn with the Broncos after an eventful offseason.
Parker Gabriel, from the Denver Post, believes that Russell Wilson is much more comfortable starting this season compared to last with the Broncos.
Brandon Krisztal, from KOA Colorado, said the key to the offense is moving the ball methodically down the field. He believes Payton’s offense will do just that.
Nikki Edwards, from Rivals and CU Sports Nation, said that despite Nebraska wanting to run the ball, the Buffs will counter and prevail by getting an early lead offensively.
WHAT’S ON TAP
Rockies vs. Cubs: Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 8:15 p.m., Sunday 1:10 p.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, Saturday 10 a.m.
Mines at Angelo State, Saturday 5 p.m.
Air Force at Sam Houston, Saturday 6 p.m.
Broncos vs. Raiders, Sunday 2:25 p.m.
STAY SOCIAL!
