DENVER (KWGN) — Sports fans across Colorado will have a new place to hear the latest discussion on everything from the Denver Broncos‘ chances to win the division, to the offseason moves of the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado Sports Night (CSN) launches Monday on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2. The show will air every weeknight at 11:00.

Featuring Bruce Haertl, Arran Andersen, Taylor Kilgore and Myck Miller, it will be Denver’s only nightly sports show. CSN will feature nightly guests from across the Colorado sports landscape.