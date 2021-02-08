Colorado Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Athletes of Year include Nikola Jokic and student athletes

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 24: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during the Denver Nuggets Media Day at the Pepsi Center on September 24, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame announced the Athletes of the Year for 2020 on Monday.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, University of Colorado students Nate Landman (football) and Dani Jones (track & field), Windsor High School’s Dominick Serrano (wrestling) and Cherry Creek High School’s Jana Van Gytenbeek (basketball) were selected. Greg Mark, a multi-sport athlete, is the recipient of the Athlete with Disabilities Award.

Jokic averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists during the 2019-20 regular season, being voted an NBA All-Star for the second time in his first five seasons in the league.

CU’s defensive linebacker Landeman was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award — given to the nation’s top college linebacker. He was CU’s tackles leaders for three straight seasons and posted five sacks in five games in 2020.

Jones has been named Colorado Sports Hall of Fame’s College Female Athlete twice as well as the female runner of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. She broke Mary Decker’s 42-year-old school record for the indoor 800 in 2020.

Serrano won his fourth straight state wrestling title in February of 2020 earning the 4A crown at 132 pounds. He is the second wrestler in state history to go undefeated while being a four-time state champ.

Van Gytenbeek earned the Colorado Gatorade Girls Player of the Year honors in 2020 after accumulating more than 1,700 points and a state-record 679 assists. She averaged 17.2 points, 7.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game her senior year.

Mark competes in swimming, basketball, softball, volleyball and bocce ball and has earned more than 200 medals in his 49 years as a competitive athlete.

The awards banquet is scheduled at the Hilton Denver City Center on Sept. 29.

Lindsey Vonn, Bob Gebhard, Alonzo Babers, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller and Erin Popovich were selected for induction into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in October 2019, but the ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The six athletes will be formally inducted at the 56th annual banquet on Sept. 29 in Denver.