DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers secured its spot in the NCAA Division II Football Semifinals and are ranked No. 1 in the country going into next Saturday’s game.

After the team’s win against Central Washington University on Dec. 2, it’s the first time in program history the team hit a record of 13 wins and zero losses.

This is the Orediggers’ third consecutive trip to the NCAA semifinals.

In 2022, the Orediggers ended up in the NCAA II finals against Ferris State. With the final score of 14-41, the team couldn’t pull out a win.

This is similar to the finals in 2021, where the team lost a close game to Valdosta State in the semifinals.

While the Orediggers are back in the running this year, 2023 is different.

Not only is the team ranked No. 1 for the first time in the program’s history, but it also has a new record under its belt.

In November 2023, quarterback John Matocha broke the record for more touchdowns than any other player in the history of college football.

Going into the upcoming weekend, the Orediggers are ranked No. 1, and their opponent, the Kutztown University Bears, is ranked No. 4.

The Orediggers will play the Bears on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden.