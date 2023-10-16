Golden, CO (KDVR) – For the first time in school history, Colorado School of Mines is ranked No. 1 in football.

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, the American Football Coaches Association awarded the DII Coaches Polls top spot to Mines (723 points) after taking down South Dakota Mines 45-22.

The previously top-ranked team in Division II, Ferris State, fell to Grand Valley State (Michigan) 49-28.

Mines made their first national championship appearance in program history in 2022 and they’re on the right path for another successful season.

Perfect on the season (7-0), Mines will travel to face Black Hills State on Saturday in Spearfish, South Dakota.