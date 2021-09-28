‘You just don’t know what comes (next),’: Trevor Story’s final days as a member of the Rockies?

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story follows the flight of his three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Silvino Bracho in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Trevor Story began his career with the Colorado Rockies with a bang, hitting home runs in his first six games. Six seasons later it appears he is set to leave, with no fault of his own, with a whimper.

“We tried our best and did everything we could to bring a championship to this town,” said Story on the eve of what could be his final game in Denver. “I know the fans deserve that. This city deserves that. I tried to play a big part in that, and we just didn’t get it done.”

Story is in the final year of a two-year, $27.5 million contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

“Ten plus years in this organization, it means a lot to play these last few games,” Story said as the Rockies end the season against the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks. “You just don’t know what comes (next).”

Story has said he is excited for free agency, even if it means leaving the only baseball home he has known. Rockies interim General Manager Bill Schmidt held on to the third baseman at the trading deadline this season.

“We are not a farm system for other people,” Schmidt said as the franchise will decide what direction to go this offseason. If the Rockies fail to re-sign Story, they will be rewarded with a compensatory pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

So, if this is the end of Story’s chapter with the Rockies, how does the two-time All Star want to be remembered?

“Just a guy. Just as a simple dude that played hard and give it all each night and prepared,” Story said.