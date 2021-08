Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom, front, claps as he reaches second base with a double that drove in three runs as Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 3-2.

Mills overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings and earn his first win since July 7, and Wisdom finished with three hits.

Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth but got Sam Hilliard on a comebacker to pick up his first career save.

Raimel Tapia had two doubles and nearly made a run-saving catch in the sixth for Colorado.