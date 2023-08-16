DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend at the Colorado Rockies game against the Chicago White Sox, 17,000 lucky fans will be gifted a Todd Helton jersey.

Helton was the first baseman for the Colorado Rockies for 17 years and garnered some pretty impressive statistics as the Rockies franchise leader in games, hits, home runs and RBI’s.

He earned a spot on the All-Star team five times and won several awards including four Silver Sluggers and three Golden Gloves to name a few.

In the 2,247 games played in his career, Helton cranked a total of 369 home runs and finished with a .316 batting average.

He retired in 2013, and his jersey number, 17, became the first to ever be retired in the Rockies franchise in 2014.

For several years, Helton has been eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame but has fallen short. Earlier this year, he missed the mark by just 11 votes.

This Saturday, the first 17,000 fans to enter Coors Field will receive the jersey. Helton is scheduled to attend the game for the 30th Anniversary Celebration. After the game, there will be a drone light show with 200 drones accompanied by music and video.

According to Ticketmaster, there are still hundreds of tickets available for the game starting as low as $14.

There is not a Todd Helton jersey available on the team’s online store. The closest thing is a customizable replica jersey, which starts at about $150.

The game starts at 6:10 p.m. and gates A and E will open two hours before the first pitch.

If you choose to go early in hopes of grabbing a jersey, note that re-entry is not permitted. But you can use that time to enjoy Major League Baseball’s most affordable beer.