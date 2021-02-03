Where are the Rockies after the Arenado trade?

Posters and other items sit outside Coors Field following the trade of Nolan Arenado on Feb. 2, 2021. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — Now that the trade of Nolan Arenado is complete, just what is the state of the Colorado Rockies?

“This certainty isn’t a total tear down and rebuild,” general manager Jeff Bridich said after the trade of the all-star third baseman to the St. Louis Cardinals was complete. “We believe in the players that we have.”

The biggest question of course is who will try to replace Arenado at third. Bridich expects Josh Fuentes (Arenado’s cousin), Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers to compete for playing time.

“We were short on talent a year ago,” says Rockies owner Dick Monfort. “I believe (our players) will need to step up and fill in this void.”

Then there is the new face of the franchise, Trevor Story.

Story signed a two-year, $27.5 million contract with the Colorado Rockies to begin the 2020 season. From Story’s perspective, he will command plenty of attention on the open market if he wants to test free agency. From the Rockies viewpoint, if they believe Story doesn’t want to stick around, smart business would have them try to acquire talent via trade at some point this season.

“We cherish having Trevor as our shortstop,” says Bridich, who expects him to start the season with the Rockies.

And of course, it all comes down to money. The Rockies, who admit to being a “mid-market” team, say they have limitations on the overall payroll.

“We do everything in our power to keep this team as competitive as possible,” says Monfort. “We know that we’re not going to ever get out there and go after (starting pitcher) Gerrit Cole or some of the top-line free agents because we’re in a grouping, a ‘mid-market team’ where we just can’t take that risk, which means that, at times, we have to sign sort of the next level down.”

The Rockies will start their spring training schedule Feb. 27 versus the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz.