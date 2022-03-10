DENVER (KDVR) — The MLB Players Association and team owners tentatively agreed to a deal that would end the 99-day lockout and allow teams to play a full season, but the scheduled Opening Day will not take place.

Instead of the planned March 31, it looks like the league’s Opening Day will take place on April 7.

Assuming the original schedule stays the same, this means the Rockies will open their season at Coors Field on April 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s unclear what will happen to the two series of the season that will be missed, although the season is expected to be a full 162 games, which means they will likely be rescheduled for another point in the season.

There was also a point Wednesday where it seemed the games from April 7 through April 13 would be cancelled, but the agreement that was reached Thursday seems to have prevented that potential.