Welcome back, baseball; Share your favorite Rockies photo

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 30: Colorado Rockies fans cheer after a first inning homerun by Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies’ 2020 schedule is out and it’s… weird.

The MLB season begins July 23 with two games; The New York Yankees vs the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. eastern and the San Francisco Giants vs the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. eastern.

The Colorado Rockies kick off their season the following day in the new Texas Rangers stadium. Their first game home at Coors Field comes Friday, July 31 against the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies final home game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They then finish on the road with a 4-game set in San Francisco and three games against the Diamondbacks.

To celebrate baseball finally coming back, we want to see your favorite Rockies photo.

