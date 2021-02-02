Watch: ‘I’m aware this isn’t a popular decision’; Rockies owner, GM provide update following trade of Nolan Arenado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Rockies owner, Dick Monfort, and General Manager, Jeff Bridich, provided an update following the trade of Nolan Arenado.

“I’m aware this isn’t a popular decision,” shared Monfort, who spoke on Arenado’s departure.

Monfort said Arenado told them that he wanted to be traded.

Monfort said he has “anguished many sleepless nights” on trading Arenado. He also said he doesn’t have an idea why Arenado wanted to leave.

“This is not a total tear down or rebuild.” shared Bridich.

“The relationship wasn’t always peaches and cream. I could always do a better job,” shared Bridich on his relationship with Arenado.

With Arenado gone, questions were asked about Trevor Story’s contract, which is up at the end of the season.

“We certainly cherish having Trevor as our shortstop. It’s difficult to predict what the coming months are going to look like.” shared Bridich.

Bridich said he expects Story to be on the roster on Opening Day.

When it comes to the fans, Monfort said he “understands”.

“I understand how they feel, and to be quite honest I’d probably feel the same way, and maybe I do feel the same way…I truly in my heart feel that this is a very talented team that underperformed the last few years.” shared Monfort.

The St. Louis Cardinals completed their blockbuster trade to acquire the All-Star third baseman from the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

In the trade, the Rockies acquired Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers: infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil along with right-handers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers.

As part of the trade, Colorado will send cash to St. Louis to offset part of the money Arenado is due in his contract.

Arenado signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons.

Known for his big bat and his highlight-reel plays at third, Arenado has been the face of the Rockies franchise for years. He earned a Gold Glove in each of his eight major league seasons.

A year ago, Arenado was feeling “a lot of disrespect” after Rockies’ general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers.

The slugger insisted he doesn’t envision mending fences with Bridich.

“There is no relationship anymore it’s just play hard for my teammates and the fans,” Arenado said.

