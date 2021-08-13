Wade’s 3-run homer leads Giants to fifth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer in the fourth, pitcher Logan Webb added a two-run single moments earlier to help his winning cause, and the MLB-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 for their fifth straight win and seventh in eight.

Alex Dickerson hit an RBI double and Curt Casali doubled in a run to start the six-run fourth for San Francisco, which owns the top record in the big leagues at 74-41.

The Giants have the club’s best record through 115 games since the 1993 team was 77-38 in then-manager Dusty Baker’s first year.

