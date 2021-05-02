Vogt’s triple drives D-backs rally, 8-4 win over Rockies

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz makes a diving catch on a foul ball pop fly bunt hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The game was tied at 4-all when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily.

The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season.