Vogt’s triple drives D-backs rally, 8-4 win over Rockies

Colorado Rockies

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz makes a diving catch on a foul ball pop fly bunt hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The game was tied at 4-all when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily.

The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories