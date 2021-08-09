Videos surface on social media saying alleged racial slur was fan saying ‘Dinger’ at Rockies game

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 09: Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger supports his team against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field on August 9, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Pirates 10-1. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A day after the Colorado Rockies released a statement regarding the use of an alleged racial slur targeting Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson, videos surfaced on social media showing the incident and explaining that it might not have actually been a slur.

Instead, social media posts said the fan was shouting at Dinger, the mascot.

On Twitter, someone with the username “vrhysta” commented to the Rockies statement with a video of the alleged fan from the game.

“If you look closely he was trying to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot,” shared the user on Twitter.

The users response to the Rockies has been retweeted hundreds of times and liked more than a thousand times.

if you look closely he was trying to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot. pic.twitter.com/kVB8RVByXW — rhysta (@vrhysta) August 9, 2021

Another video was posted on Twitter showing the alleged incident by someone with the username “IEdoyer”.

“Rockies fans deserve a fair chance here. Before the man yells you can hear several people say hte same word. The name pops up with the appearance of the Rockies mascot. Take a listen,” shared the user.

Rockies fan deserve a fair chance here. Before the man yells you can hear several people say the same word. The name pops up with the appearance of the Rockies mascot. Take a listen. #Rockies #MLB pic.twitter.com/QxSfb3KjWd — Mr. Diaz® (@IEdoyer) August 9, 2021

We reached out to the Rockies organization for an update on their investigation and are waiting to hear back.

Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.

“Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The Associated Press. “We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.”