COORS FIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth is continuing its annual tradition during America’s favorite pastime. Rockies fans who attend games at Coors Field can see players launch home runs to left field in the hopes it will hit the large red and white “Hit the Mitt” sign.

Each time a Rockies home run ball hits the “Hit the Mitt” sign during the 2022 season, UCHealth will donate $5,000 to the American Cancer Society through the Colorado Rockies Foundation.

Now in its fourth year, UCHealth selects a different beneficiary each season to sponsor for the left-field home run challenge. By donating to the American Cancer Society, they are furthering the support for work in lifesaving research and providing resources to communities for cancer prevention and detection.

“The American Cancer Society is so grateful to be a beneficiary of this year’s Hit the Mitt campaign,” said Kelly Moran, executive director of the Colorado region. “As we all know, when cancer strikes, it hits from all sides. That’s why we’re committed to attacking cancer from every angle and so grateful to partners like UCHealth and the Colorado Rockies, whose generous donations will help us in our mission to end cancer.”

“Hit the Mitt” is one of many ways UCHealth and the Colorado Rockies team up throughout the baseball season in support of their communities.

While you attend summer’s favorite game with a soda and Cracker Jacks in hand, you might witness your favorite Rockies player send a homer straight to charity.