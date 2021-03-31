Watch: FOX31 NOW gets a tour of Coors Field, new COVID protocols

DENVER (KDVR) — Coors Field is opening back up to fans starting with batting practice today and Opening Day when the Rockies face off against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

But before those fans return, FOX31 NOW and other media are being shown around the stadium to see what’s changed since fans were last in the stands at the end of the 2019 season.

This includes COVID-19 protocols such as one-way traffic, pod-specific concession stands and planned seating to separate groups.

Watch for a video above at noon on the FOX31 NOW stream hosted by Alex Rose with Aimee Lewis live at the stadium.