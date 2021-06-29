Tom ends Marquez no-hit bid leading off 9th

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez heads to the dugout after retiring the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Ka’ai Tom singled to right leading off the ninth inning, for the first hit by the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies’ Germán Márquez on Tuesday night.

The Rockies won 8-0.

Only two runners had reached for the Pirates before then: Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth.

Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.