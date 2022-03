DENVER (KDVR) — Tickets went on sale for the Colorado Rockies 2022 home opener on Friday morning.

Tickets start at $16 for the rooftop and $70 for other areas.

The Rockies will play the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. on April 8.

Opening Day for Major League Baseball was originally scheduled for March 31. However, it was moved to April 7 following a 99-day lockout.

The Rockies played the Dodgers for the 2021 home opener and won 8-5.