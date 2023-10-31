DENVER (KDVR) — The Rolling Stones teamed up with Major League Baseball to create limited edition vinyl copies of the album “Hackney Diamonds” featuring all 30 MLB teams.

The Rolling Stones’ history with the MLB started in 1989 during the “Steel Wheels Tour,” when half of the tour dates were performed at the home, or previous home, of an MLB team.

Now, the Rockies have their own vinyl cover with The Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones Colorado Rockies vinyl (Photo courtesy of the Rolling Stones)

The Rockies aren’t the only baseball team with a vinyl cover. The Rolling Stones’ new album features 30 MLB clubs where the band has performed.

The vinyl became available for purchase on Oct. 20, but you’re not too late, with shipping set for Nov. 2. There are still covers available for the Rockies.

The records are $38 each and one customer is limited to four copies.