Tauchman has 3 hits in SF debut, Giants beat Rockies 7-3

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford throws to first base after forcing out Colorado Rockies’ Yonathan Daza (2) at second base on a double play hit into by Josh Fuentes during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3.

Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in center field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

A backup in New York’s star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player.

Wood held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career. He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks.