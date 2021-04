Teammates surround Colorado Rockies’ Raimel Tapia, center, as they celebrate Tapia’s game-ending home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris in a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 5-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and Colorado Rockies rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.

Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson also homered for Colorado, which has won three straight.

The Rockies trailed by two runs twice before Tapia ended it with a shot over the scoreboard in right off closer Hector Neris. It was his third homer of the season.