Suárez, surging Reds sweep Rockies, move back over .500

Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Castellanos runs the bases after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2.

The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the Reds’ first sweep of Colorado in Cincinnati since 2006.

Tony Santillan, recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make his major league debut while filling in for injured Sonny Gray, fell one out short of qualifying for the win. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run on five hits and four walks in 4 2-3 innings.

The Rockies have lost four in a row.