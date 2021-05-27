Stroman leads Mets over Rockies 1-0 in doubleheader opener

Colorado Rockies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez throws during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings to lead the New York Mets over the Colorado Rockies 1-0 in a doubleheader opener.

José Peraza homered leading off the third inning, and the Mets won their second straight over Colorado.

The Rockies dropped to 3-19 with eight shutout losses on the road, a sharp contrast from their 16-12 record and at mile-high Coors Field, where they have scored in every game.

Stroman had been 0-4 since winning in Denver on April 18. He struck out three and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.47.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories