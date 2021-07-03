Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2.

Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save. Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six.

Jhoulys Chacín worked a perfect seventh for the win. Story hit a 461-foot drive off Génesis Cabrera for his 10th homer of the season.

St. Louis got two in the eighth on RBI singles by Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina, but Carlos Estevez left runners at the corners by striking out Harrison Bader.