DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have presumably acquired third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant, sources said.

The tentative seven-year deal is worth $182 million, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported on Twitter.

Bryant won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and earned the National League Most Valuable Player award.

MLB.com said Heyman reported the deal includes a full no-trade clause and is pending a physical, but neither the Rockies organization nor Bryant has confirmed the move.

Bryant was drafted by the Cubs in 2013 and spent his entire career until the trade deadline last year with the club. He was shipped to the San Francisco Giants where in 51 games, he had a batting average of .262, seven home runs and 22 runs batted in.