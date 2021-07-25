Smith, Taylor power short-handed Dodgers past Rockies, 3-2

by: Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor, right, heads to third after hitting a solo home run as Colorado Rockies third baseman Joshua Fuentes watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Chris Taylor added a pair of home runs and the short-handed Dodgers won consecutive games against the Rockies with just four total runs.

Smith broke a tie with the home run to left center with one out in the eighth against right-hander Carlos Estevez. It was his 14th home run of the season and his third in the seven-game homestand.

Taylor hit home runs in the first and fifth innings to give him 16 on the season. Phil Bickford worked a scoreless inning for the victory, and Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save.

