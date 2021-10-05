Senzatela, Cron agree to multiyear deals with Rockies

Colorado Rockies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Oct 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to deals with right-hander Antonio Senzatela and first-baseman C.J. Cron.

Senzatela’s $50.5 million, five-year contract includes a club option for 2027.

Colorado Rockies’ C.J Cron (25) gives a high five to Brendan Rodgers (7) after he scores the go-ahead run against the Arizona Diamondbacks’ during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Rockies won 9-7 over the Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Cron will return on a $14.5 million, two-year deal.

Senzatela is coming off a season in which he made 28 starts and finished with a 4-10 record. He posted a 4.42 ERA and struck out 105.

Cron hit .281 with a team-leading 28 homers after signing a free-agent deal last February. His three grand slams this season were the most in franchise history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories