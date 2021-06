Colorado Rockies’ Dom Nunez, right, strikes out next to Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon scored on Brett Martin’s wild pitch in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 3-2.

The Rangers have lost 13 in a row on the road.

McMahon started the inning on second base, moved to third on a groundout and raced home when Martin bounced a pitch to Brendan Rodgers. Texas has lost seven in a row overall.