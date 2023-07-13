DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies are going international for a series against the Houston Astros next season.

The team announced that at the end of April 2024, players will travel to Mexico City for two games.

These games will be played on April 27 and April 28.

This is one of four international trips for MLB teams in 2024.

During spring training, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play two games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 9 and March 10, 2024.

Later that month, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will open the regular season in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and March 21, 2024.

The final international series will take place in London on June 8 and June 9, 2024 when the New York Mets play the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rockies have played several international exhibition games recently, but their last official game was on opening day in 1999 against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico.