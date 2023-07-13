DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies have announced their 2024 schedule, and in addition to a series in Mexico City, it includes several notable games – both home and away.

The Rockies start their season on March 28 in Arizona against the Diamondbacks before heading to Chicago for a series against the Cubs.

The home opener takes place Friday, April 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Two other American League East teams will be coming to Denver this year with the Boston Red Sox in town July 22-24 and the Baltimore Orioles visiting from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

Other AL teams coming to Denver include the Seattle Mariners (April 19-21), Texas Rangers (May 10-12), Cleveland Guardians (May 27-29) and the Kansas City Royals (July 5-7).

The Rockies have two international series; a trip to play the Blue Jays at their home field in Toronto on April 12-14, and a trip to Mexico City where they will play the Houston Astros on April 27-28.

This is the first trip for the Rockies to Toronto since 2013 and the second time they’ve played a regular season game in Mexico, with the other time being in 1999.

The season ends with six home games. The St. Louis Cardinals are coming to Denver from Sept. 24-26 and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in town for the end from Sept. 27-29.

There are four scheduled fireworks games at Coors Field this year: March 5 against the Rays, July 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers, July 5 against the Royals and Sept. 27 against the Dodgers.

Games with other promotions such as bobbleheads and hats have not yet been announced and probably will not be until around the start of spring training.