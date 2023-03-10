DENVER (KDVR) — Broadcast history will be made Saturday in the Arizona desert.

AT&T SportsNet and ROOT Sports will air its first-ever all-female broadcast as the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League baseball (first pitch at 1:10 p.m.).

The broadcast team will include women from across the AT&T SportsNet and ROOT Sports families. Jenny Cavnar will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Angie Mentink in the booth. Jen Mueller and Julia Morales will have coverage on the field. The all-female broadcast will extend behind the camera with women from the AT&T SportsNet production team including game producer Alison Vigil and game director Erica Ferrero.

“I’m just so excited. We’ve been talking about this moment for a couple of years,” Cavnar, who is entering her 11th season covering the Rockies, said. “All of us have been doing these jobs for years and to have the opportunity to do them together makes me really excited.”

You can hear more from Cavnar on the broadcast and all things Colorado Rockies on Friday’s edition of Colorado Sports Night at 11 p.m. on KWGN Channel 2.