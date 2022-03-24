DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto to the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash, the club reported.

The 30-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs last season. He has hit 20-plus home runs in each of his last five seasons and has 156 home runs and 439 RBI in his career.

Tapia, 28, hit .273 with 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 133 games last season. In 439 games, he has a career 102 extra-base hits and 136 RBIs.

As a nondrafted international free agent, the Rockies signed the 19-year-old Pinto in 2019 but he didn’t play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season. He had 15 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 27 RBI for DSL Colorado in 2021.