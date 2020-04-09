Rockies step up to the plate to help local food banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- It's an unprecedented time of need for food banks around the country.

"We have doubled the overall amount of food that we are distributing in our community," said Erin Pulling, the president and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies.

It has also become an extraordinary time for giving back.

"From our staff saying, 'I'm going to be here day in and day out if I can,' to a 7-year-old girl who emptied her piggy bank and brought it in to donate," Pulling said of the many acts of kindness she's witnessed in the last month.

Seeing how great the need was at local food banks, the Colorado Rockies decided to pitch in. The team turned what should've been their home opener into a stay-at-home fundraiser.

"It means a lot to us, our entire organization, our staff, our players," said Jim Kellogg, the Rockies vice president of Community and Retail Operations. "Everyone got behind it. Anywhere we can make a difference is what we want to do."

Baseball is a game of numbers, and the numbers for the fundraiser were impressive. In total, the Rockies raised $502,425. The Rockies foundation contributed $300,000 in addition to $102,425 that was donated by more than one thousand fans. First baseman Daniel Murphy and his family also pledged $100,000 to the cause.

The money raised will benefit Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies and Weld Food Bank.

The donations will help these food banks keep fighting into the home stretch of this crisis and beyond.

"It warms our hearts," said Pulling. "It gives us confidence that we can not just be here today for our community, but for the duration of this pandemic."

For more information or to donate, visit Feeding Colorado's website.