DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies are keeping Bud Black as the team’s manager for at least another year after he signed a contract extension Wednesday through the 2024 season.

Black has managed the Rockies for the last six seasons and is third in games managed and wins behind Clint Hurdle and Don Baylor. He will surpass the two during this extension to have managed the most games in the franchise’s history.

While Black has been at the helm, the Rockies have made the postseason twice but most recently suffered a 68-94 season in 2022.

The 65-year-old skipper holds an overall record of 417-453 with the Rockies since joining the team as its seventh manager in November of 2016.

Prior to joining the Rockies, Black was a special assistant to the general manager for the Los Angeles Angels. He had spent eight seasons and part of a ninth as the manager of the San Diego Padres before that from 2007 to 2015. During his time in San Diego, he led the team to 649 wins. He was awarded the National League Manager of the Year in 2010 after a 90-72 record season with the Padres.

Black won the 2002 World Series with the Angels as the pitching coach for the team. He also spent four years in the Cleveland Indians organization as both a special assistant to the general manager and as a pitching coach for Triple-A Buffalo.

Black played in parts of 15 seasons with Seattle (1981), Kansas City (1982-88), Cleveland (1988-90, 1995), Toronto (1990) and San Francisco (1991-94) during his career as an MLB pitcher.