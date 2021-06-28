Rockies shortstop Trevor Story will swing for the fences during MLB Home Run Derby

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story will participate in the Home Run Derby during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend.

Story made the announcement on his Twitter page. It is his first time participating in the event.

Can’t wait to compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby!! Denver, let’s gooo!! pic.twitter.com/aNKTfuWQc5 — Trevor Story (@Tstory2) June 28, 2021

The two-time All-Star has nine home runs this season and is batting .254.

The All-Star Weekend festivities begin Friday when the Play Ball Park opens at the Colorado Convention Center in Downtown Denver. Located about a 20-minute walk from Coors Field, fans will be able to take batting practice and play softball, bid on or buy memorabilia, and get autographs. There will also be an MLB the Show gaming center, a MLB Network set, and plenty of food from across the league’s various stadiums to try. The Play Ball Park will be open through Tuesday. Tickets are free and available now.

On Saturday, the All-Star 5k starts at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park. Participants will walk, jog or run through the Capitol Hill and the Golden Triangle neighborhoods. Many teams’ mascots will be at the finish line to cheer on racers and afterward there will be an All-Star celebration featuring entertainment and food.

Sunday is when the games begin at Coors Field with the All-Star Futures Game at 11 a.m. and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at 4 p.m. One tickets gets fans into both game and there are still seats available. Sunday is also the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, which will be held in the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center.

One of the bigger draws of the weekend comes Monday night with the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The full list of hitters hasn’t been released yet, but last year’s winner Pete Alonso said he plans to defend his title. Slugger Shohei Ohtani will also be competing.

The main event comes Tuesday night when the All-Star Game itself begins at 5:30 p.m. Fan voting is still underway so lineups aren’t locked in. If you weren’t able to get tickets you can watch the game live on FOX31. Our coverage begins at Coors Field at 4 p.m.