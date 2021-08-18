Arrieta rocked by Rockies, injured in Padres debut

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nabil Crismatt in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5 Wednesday.

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.

Arrieta (5-12) was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.

Wil Myers homered twice for the slumping Padres. San Diego has lost seven of eight but still leads Cincinnati by 1 1/2 games for the second NL wild card.

The Rockies took a 3-0 lead in the first on Cron’s two-run double and Ryan McMahon’s single. Myers hit his first homer, a two-run shot, in the second, and Manny Machado drove in Arrieta in the third to tie it.

Myers’ 15th homer in the fourth evened it again before Núnez’s shot.

Story’s 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth, gave Colorado a three-run cushion.

Ben Bowden (2-2) allowed one run in an inning and Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 26 chances.