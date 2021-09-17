Rockies score 2 in 9th, beat Nats 9-8 for 4th straight win

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story throws to first but is unable to put out Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas who singled during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Washington. Story was charged with a throwing error on the play which enabled Thomas reach second. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as the Colorado Rockies rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8.

In the series opener between two teams out of the playoff race, the Rockies improved to 6-1 on their road trip.

Díaz connected against Kyle Finnegan (5-8) for a leadoff home run in the ninth that made it 8-all.

A single, stolen base, walk and sacrifice set up Rodgers. Earlier, Rodgers and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies.