Rockies score 2 in 9th, beat Nats 9-8 for 4th straight win

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story throws to first but is unable to put out Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas who singled during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Washington. Story was charged with a throwing error on the play which enabled Thomas reach second. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as the Colorado Rockies rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8.

In the series opener between two teams out of the playoff race, the Rockies improved to 6-1 on their road trip.

Díaz connected against Kyle Finnegan (5-8) for a leadoff home run in the ninth that made it 8-all.

A single, stolen base, walk and sacrifice set up Rodgers. Earlier, Rodgers and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies.

