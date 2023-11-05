DENVER (KDVR) — Despite this season being the worst in history for the Colorado Rockies, it was still a win for one rookie on the team.

Centerfielder Brenton Doyle was named the winner of the 2023 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Sunday.

Doyle, a 25-year-old rookie, became the third outfielder and second rookie in the history of the franchise to earn the honor.

Since the Gold Glove’s inception, only 14 Major League Baseball rookies have managed to win the award.

Only eight other Rockies players have earned the Gold Glove Award, including first baseman Todd Helton, second baseman DJ LeMahieu, second baseman Brendon Rodgers, third baseman Nolan Arenado, shortstop Neifi Pérez, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, outfielders Larry Walker and Carlos González.

Doyle’s award has some impressive statistics behind it. He finished the season with the sixth-most defensive runs save among all players in the league, and the most among center fielders.

Before this year, no Rockies centerfielder ever had more than six defensive runs saved in a single season since the stat first started being tracked in 2003. Doyle racked up 19.

Throughout 125 games and 1,032 innings this season, Doyle had 384 total chances and came out with only one error.

According to a press release from the Colorado Rockies, his 120-game active errorless streak is the longest in the history of the franchise, is currently the seventh longest in the major league, and the second longest in the national league.

Baseball fans can still vote for a player in each league to help determine who wins the Platinum Glove award.

Voting is open now and ends Thursday at 9:59 p.m. local time, and winners will be announced Friday.